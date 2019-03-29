Kings ready for Div 1 performance

King's College students set to return to the stage - Photo / File

Following the aftermath of event cancellations due to the Christchurch terror attacks, Auckland's Polyfest groups are back on the grind.

Preparations are underway for schools like King's College in Ōtāhuhu for the new Te Pou Herenga Waka o Kia Aroha Division 1 Competition.

This competition fills the gap for the groups who were unable to perform on finals day at the Auckland ASB Polyfest.

Relief for students of King's College knowing that the competition for Māori secondary school groups is back on next weekend.

At the time of cancellation, the Polyfest committee decided that safety was paramount.

King's kaitātaki, Tahu Pōtiki Swan (Ngāti Porou, Ngai Tahu) says, "It was 100%, in my opinion, the right one, we don't want to risk anything happening especially at a competition called Polyfest."

The attack in Christchurch was a shock for the country. Within that, the element of fear hanging over the whole country.

Student Lou Whara (Ngāti Pikiao, Te Arawa) says, "In the best interest of all the families and their safety and all that. But I don't think anyone is scared, I think we're all remaining strong. Prayers go out to those in Christchurch."

Since the attacks, the students say the nation coming together has made an impact.

Amorangi says (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Porou), "That has really brought our group together, we stand strong, and we stand confident."

All groups have had the luxury of receiving two extra weeks for practise. King's College is looking at paying tribute to those who lost their lives from the attack in their choral item.

Tahu adds, "These extra few weeks have been good, we can sharpen up add a few things and we're feeling good."

The group have dedicated their choral item to Christchurch which they will perform next Saturday.