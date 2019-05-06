Kīngitanga heirloom exhibition up for award

The Te Paki o Matariki: 160 Years of the Kiingitanga Exhibition has been named as a finalist in the NZ Museum Awards.

The exhibition is a selection of taonga from the private collection of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, including the cloak of the late Dame Te Arikinui Te Atairangi Kaahu, the glass stained window of Te Paki o Matariki and a whalebone walking stick belonging to King Tuheitia.

The exhibition has been on display at Tāmaki Paenga Hira since last October and is up for the Exhibition Excellence Taonga Māori award.

Other finalists in the category are:

- Ngā Taonga o Tamatea - Te Hokinga Mai at Central Hawke's Bay Settlers Museum

- New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata for John Walsh: A Portrait of Ūawa Tolaga Bay, He Whakaahua o Ūawa

- Tairāwhiti Museum for TaoNgā Pare-Mata: Mangatū Taonga Returned

The awards night will be held at Te Papa Museum on May 22.

Read more: