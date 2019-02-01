Katchafire "representing Aotearoa music” in USA

Te Kāea caught up with Katchafire vocalist Logan Bell at One Love 2019.

Roots reggae band Katchafire are hoping to represent “Aotearoa music to the fullest” during their three-week USA tour which kicks off today.

The band will start their Fyah In The Trenches tour performing in Auburn, Washington today before they travel to California, Oregon, Arizona, Las Vegas and Hawaii.

Vocalist Logan Bell told Te Kāea, “We’re doing a couple of big festivals, One Love over in Cali and Arizona Roots Festival, and the Mayjah Rayjah in Hawaii.”

He says a lot of the music they’ll be performing is about whānau back home and they want to share that with the audience.

“We want to have an exchange with them that stays with them so that they remember good vibes", he says.

“We always speak about love and positivity and treating other people how you would like to be treated and I guess that’s how we would like the exchange to be.”

When they reach Hawaii they will perform several shows with UB40 and plan to record their sixth studio album there.

“We just released our album Legacy last year in June and we want to try and get our next album out quick.”

Bell also sang their new single 100 at the NZ One Love festival last weekend.

“It’s a song about real subject matter; about missing home, about our lifestyle. It focuses on mums and wives and grandmothers and it’s a tribute to the ladies in your life that create life and give life.”

In December the group made Spotify's 2018 list of the top-five most streamed Kiwi acts locally- coming in at number three behind Six60 and Lorde at one and two.

Katchafire is made up of core members including Logan Bell, Jordan Bell, Leon Davey, Tere Ngarua and Wiremu Barraball.