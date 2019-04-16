Kareponia road signs vandalised

Electronic speed feedback signs have been vandalised on State Highway 10, Kaingaroa in the Far North.

The community and Ngāti Kāhu are angry all the hard work they have done to keep their children safe walking between Kaingaroa and Awanui has been destroyed.

The new signs were only installed at the start of this month, with hopes to encourage motorists to slow down on this stretch of road.

The “Your Speed Is…/Slow Down” sign on both approaches to Kareponia is supposed to show an approaching vehicle’s speed, but switch to a “Slow Down” message when their speed is over 80km/h.

For the launch of the signs, Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori Hoult said, "We have listened to the concerns of the local community, including iwi leaders, and we’re taking steps to improve safety on this stretch of highway."

At the time, Hori Hoult also indicated the speed signs were the first step to other improvements including installing new school bus route signs where the route has changed.

"There is a new yellow no overtaking line on the road up the hill. The Transport Agency and Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu have also provided high visibility vests to local children to wear to and from school,” she said.

The iwi is asking if anyone knows anything about the vandalism to contact the Police directly or Kareponia Marae.