Kaikohe church group dedicates waiata, service for Christchurch

The Smiley Campaign in action (Source: Facebook).

A video has surfaced online of a Kaikohe church group, known as the Smiley Campaign, delivering a powerful message showing their love and support for the whānau in Otautahi with a waiata and a karakia service.



The video has received over 18 thousand views overnight and expressed the group's grief and aroha for the Muslim community.



“We feel like we’re there,” says the leader of the Smiley Campaign, Pastor Smiley.



The church organisation opened its doors to the public to hold a karakia service in honor of the 50 lives that were lost on Friday. Everyone was questioned before they came into the church on what their purpose was for attending the service.

All responses were fairly similar, some replying:

“We are one.”

“To support the kaupapa.”

“[It's] a time to come together as a community in Kaikohe.”



The tribute was sung by the youth members of the Smiley Campaign, a heartfelt song which you can also find on their Facebook page.