Jews and non-Jews honoured at UNIHRD Commemorations

Both Jews and non-Jews will be remembered and honoured in events across the country tomorrow, for the United Nations' International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This year’s theme recognises the “Righteous Among the Nations” - those non-Jewish people who risked their own lives to protect and save Jewish lives during the Holocaust.

Deputy Chair of Holocaust Centre of NZ, Dianne Davis says the courage and integrity of the Righteous Among the Nations also highlights the critical importance of being an Upstander.

"Being willing to stand up to and challenge discrimination and prejudice in all its forms."

Speakers at events to be held in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch will share their experiences of survival and talk about the enduring lessons of the Holocaust.

Davis says survivors of the Holocaust are now in their late 80s and 90s, and their numbers are rapidly diminishing.

"Their moving stories of the Holocaust make this years’ events particularly special."

In a first commemorations in Auckland will be held at the AUT Marae, in recognition of the respect between Maori and Jewish communities.