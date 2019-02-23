Iwi radio collaborate for unique Te Matatini Ki Te Ao broadcast

Iwi Māori radio stations from all over Aotearoa are working closely together to broadcast Te Mataini Festival on our national radio frequencies.

Iwi radio broadcaster Adrian Tangaroa Wagner from Te Ūpoko o te Ika radio says, "The radio stations that make-up Te Ūpoko o te Ika Te Atiawa Toa FM and Te Ūpoko o te Ika, we are very fortunate that staff from different radio stations are working with us to help broadcast this event."

Wagner explains that limited funding to iwi radio needs to be re-looked at by Government to ensure advancements can be made with a digital approach.