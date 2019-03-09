Iwi celebrates Nanny Noa's 100th

The voices of Ratana echoed in celebration of their oldest surviving kuias.

Many accolades and gifts for Nanny Noa Nicholson were presented on the marae ātea today; she's celebrating her 100th birthday.

Her guests came from far and wide, including the local members of Parliament.

Nanny Noa was born in 1919 but has been a pillar for Māori customs and te reo Māori in the wider Dannevirke area for the past 85 years.

Her actual birthday is this coming Wednesday but tonight is about dancing the night away.

Despite being adored by the wider community, none could be prouder than her 10 children and their five generations of whānau.