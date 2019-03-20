Islam tikanga at forefront of first tūpāpaku buried in Christchurch

Grieving our slain loved ones

A stirring farewell for the first of those honoured with the ceremonial Islamic burial rites

“More then anyone else how do you make the children understand? They're so innocent - so it's like you don't even want to make them understand at this point” says Javed Dadabhai, who is leading the burial of the first lot of victims today.

Mourners of the Muslim faith gathered inside the cordorned Memorial Park Cemetery to farewell the first of the victims from last weeks terrorist attacks. One of whom, 36 year-old Junaid Ismail - the owner of this store in nearby Hornby - who leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern says the terrorism has had a profound effect on the Islamic religion.

“This terrorist attack and it involving those of Muslim faith, my concern around the 24 hour burial period has been at the top of my mind. And so I do want to learn lessons from this.”

Not a five minute drive from the Linwood Mosque. The first two bodies, father and so, Khaled Mustafa and his 16-year-old Hamza, who died at Masjid Al Noor in Deans Ave were lifted from a van around 12.30pm today, and carried towards the cemetery by mourners.

A visiting Australian sheikh is thankful for public cooperation.

“The Māori population both here and in Australia showed unbelievable compassion, this is something we expected from the Māori people because of their cultural link to everything natural and everything positive and peaceful” says Jamil El Biza, sheikh of the Islamic Faith, based in Sydney.

Closer to home - The New Zealand Muslim Association said that traditionally, only men are allowed to be present at the burial - though in some communities all mourners, including women, will be allowed at the gravesite.

“I know the process has been extremely difficult and frustratingly slow from the perspective of family members” adds the Prime Minister.

Armed police will remain in the cordorned off area until the completion of the traditional burial process is completed.

“In a split second they've blown a gaping hole in to a family, and changed it forever” adds Mr. Dadabhai.

To give life again to the adage - alas, we grieve as one.