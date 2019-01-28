"Invasion Day" rallies call for alternative Australia Day date

Australians have marked the day of the first arrival of settlers and convict to Sydney Cove in 1788.

Meanwhile, ceremonies were held in Melbourne and Adelaide to remember the indigenous people who died at the hands of the State since colonisation.

"Invasion Day" rallies were held in Canberra and Hobart in opposition to the narrative surrounding the national holiday.

Organisers say that celebrating the day is an offence to those indigenous people who were lost.

They say there needs to be an alternative date on which all Australians can celebrate.