Innovation recognised at Ngā Tohu Reo Māori - Full Results

Spark's innovative "Kupu" App, made in collaboration with Te Aka Dictionary and Google, has taken out the Supreme Award at this year's Ngā Tohu Reo Māori Awards held at Te Papa in Wellington.
As part of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori the popular mobile app was launched to help people learn te reo by translating the names of objects in real-time.
Kupu also took out the Wiki o Te Reo Māori Award.
Read more:
Thirty-six finalists were selected from over 150 nominations, the highest number received since the awards began in 2004.
Professor Whatarangi Winiata of Ngāti Raukawa was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award. Professor Winiata was a leader of the Generation 2000 project which began in 1975.
The project was aimed at language and culture revitalisation among Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa and Te Atiawa.
Te Taura Whiri i te Reo chair, Professor Rawinia Higgins, said Professor Winiata's achievement in leading Whakatipuranga 2000 proved that revitalisation at the iwi and community level is possible.
Oti te Nanekoti by Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga won both the Whānau Award and the Te Mahi Toi, Te Mahi Ngahau Award, while Te Wānanga o Aotearoa also won two awards - Mātauranga - Kaupapa Māori for Taringa Punua Pāoho, and Mātauranga - Whānui for Mahuru Māori - Fortnite.
Here is the full list of the 2018 winners:
Iwi
The winner of the Iwi award is Muriwai Maggie Jones
The Iwi award is proudly sponsored by Māori Television
Whānau
The winner of the Whānau award is Oti te Nanekoti by Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga
The Whānau award is proudly sponsored by Te Papa
Rangatahi | Youth
The winner of the Youth award is Māori Television Giphy Channel by Fly
The Youth award is proudly sponsored by Vodafone
Takitahi | Individual
The winner of the Individual award is Mike Hollings
The Individual award is proudly sponsored by Creative New Zealand
Mātauranga – Kaupapa Māori | Education – Māori Medium
The winner of the Education – Māori Medium award is Taringa Punua Pāoho by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
The Education – Māori Medium award is proudly sponsored by the Ministry of Education
Mātauranga – Whānui | Education – Open
The winner of the Education – Open award is Mahuru Māori - Fortnite by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
The Education – Open award is proudly sponsored by the Ministry of Education
Kāwanatanga | Government
The winner of the Government award is Te Amorangi ki mua, Te Hāpai Ō ki muri by Rotorua Lakes Council
The Government award is proudly sponsored by Te Puni Kōkiri
Pakihi | Business
The winner of the Business award is Te Mātāpuna by Fonterra
The Business award is proudly sponsored by Vodafone
Te Mahi Toi, Te Mahi Whakangahau | Arts and Entertainment
The winner of the Arts and Entertainment award is Oti te Nanekoti by Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga
The Arts and Entertainment award is proudly sponsored by Te Matatini
Ngā Mahi Pāpāho | Broadcasting and Media
The winner of the Broadcasting and Media award is Sky TV - Tiki Towns
The Broadcasting and Media award is proudly sponsored by Te Māngai Pāhō
Ngā Hapori Māori | Māori Community
The winner of the Māori Community award is Dr Te Taku Parai
The Māori Community award is proudly sponsored by Te Puni Kōkiri
Aotearoatanga | New Zealand Community
The winner of the New Zealand Community award is Kōrero Māori by Te Hiku Media
The New Zealand Community award is proudly sponsored by the Ministry for Culture & Heritage
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week
The winner of the Māori Language Week award is Kupu App by Spark & Te Aka Māori Dictionary
The Te Wiki o te Reo Māori award is proudly sponsored by Māori Television
Te Tohu Huia te Reo | Supreme
The winner of the Supreme Award is Kupu App by Spark & Te Aka Māori Dictionary
The Supreme award is proudly sponsored by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
Ngā Tohu Kairangi | Special Commendations
The winners of the Special Commendation Awards are:
- #1miriona – Te Māngai Pāho
- Hīkoi Reo Māori Whangārei – Te Kura Taitamawāhine o Whangārei
- Guyon Espiner – Te Reo Irirangi o Aotearoa
- Fush Uka - Anton Matthews
- Te Tauihu – Te Kaunihera o Pōneke
The Special Commendation Awards are proudly sponsored by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori
Te Tohu Oranga Angitu | Lifetime Achievement
The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award is Ahorangi Whatarangi Winiata
The Lifetime Achievement award is proudly sponsored by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori