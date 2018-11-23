Innovation recognised at Ngā Tohu Reo Māori - Full Results

Spark's innovative "Kupu" App, made in collaboration with Te Aka Dictionary and Google, has taken out the Supreme Award at this year's Ngā Tohu Reo Māori Awards held at Te Papa in Wellington.

As part of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori the popular mobile app was launched to help people learn te reo by translating the names of objects in real-time.

Kupu also took out the Wiki o Te Reo Māori Award.

Read more:

Thirty-six finalists were selected from over 150 nominations, the highest number received since the awards began in 2004.

Professor Whatarangi Winiata of Ngāti Raukawa was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award. Professor Winiata was a leader of the Generation 2000 project which began in 1975.

The project was aimed at language and culture revitalisation among Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa and Te Atiawa.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo chair, Professor Rawinia Higgins, said Professor Winiata's achievement in leading Whakatipuranga 2000 proved that revitalisation at the iwi and community level is possible.

Oti te Nanekoti by Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga won both the Whānau Award and the Te Mahi Toi, Te Mahi Ngahau Award, while Te Wānanga o Aotearoa also won two awards - Mātauranga - Kaupapa Māori for Taringa Punua Pāoho, and Mātauranga - Whānui for Mahuru Māori - Fortnite.

Here is the full list of the 2018 winners :

Iwi

The winner of the Iwi award is Muriwai Maggie Jones

The Iwi award is proudly sponsored by Māori Television



Whānau

The winner of the Whānau award is Oti te Nanekoti by Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga

The Whānau award is proudly sponsored by Te Papa



Rangatahi | Youth

The winner of the Youth award is Māori Television Giphy Channel by Fly

The Youth award is proudly sponsored by Vodafone



Takitahi | Individual

The winner of the Individual award is Mike Hollings

The Individual award is proudly sponsored by Creative New Zealand



Mātauranga – Kaupapa Māori | Education – Māori Medium

The winner of the Education – Māori Medium award is Taringa Punua Pāoho by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

The Education – Māori Medium award is proudly sponsored by the Ministry of Education