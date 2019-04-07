Indigenous delegation offers NZ advice on UN declaration

An indigenous delegation is in NZ to measure the country’s progress on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Maori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP) will be helping the Crown and Maori work together to create a plan to guide the implementation of the Declaration.

“Aotearoa is the third country to be visited by EMRIP, and this visit will show that we are genuinely committed to developing a national plan for the Declaration that meets New Zealand’s needs and aspirations.”

In 2010 National agreed to support the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. At the time Labour opposed the declaration and labeled it incompatible with New Zealand’s constitutional and legal arrangements and Treaty settlement policy.

The EMRIP members have been invited to New Zealand by the Aotearoa Independent Monitoring Mechanism for the Declaration and the Human Rights Commission and with the agreement of the New Zealand Government.

“This is an exciting opportunity to hear from indigenous experts about how Aotearoa can be reflected in a Declaration plan, drawn from global models, Mahuta said.

The Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is one of three UN expert bodies that focus specifically on the rights of indigenous peoples.

“There are a range of policies and strategies already in place that are relevant to the Declaration, but there is no overall plan.”

EMRIP is made up of seven independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council to provide advice and expertise.

During their visit, EMRIP members will meet with various organisations, experts and the Government. They will also hold two community hui in Auckland and Wellington.