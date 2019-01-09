Hui-ā-hapū to find a way forward

Ngāpuhi will be holding a hui-ā-hapū this weekend to develop a pathway forward for the iwi following the evolving mandate process last year.

A working group for Kia Anga Mua Ngā Hapū Ō Ngāpuhi was established last year and the upcoming hui is part of the commitment made by those hapū who voted to facilitate the next steps of the process.

Co-Chair of Te Kotahitanga O Ngā Hapū o Ngāpuhi and Hokianga Taiwhenua Chairperson Rudy Taylor says, “It is time for Ngāpuhi to reset and for hapū to consider how to reconfigure the mandate. Many hapū have already sent strong messages of support for a united way forward. This will enable hapū to co-design a shared pathway for evolving the Ngāpuhi mandate."

Chairperson for TIMA Hone Sadler says the hui will be a step towards an intent to progress and co-create a shared pathway for hapū.

“Hapū are looking for a positive outcome with forward momentum.”

The hui will take place at NorthTech in Kerikeri and will commence at 10am Sunday 13 January.