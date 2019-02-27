Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle to perform with rangatahi

Māori actress Keala Settle and Australian actor Hugh Jackman from The Greatest Showman are in the country today and are set to put on a powerful performance with a choir of rangatahi at Auckland University of Technology.

Settle and Jackman are here to announce the New Zealand leg of Jackman’s The Man. The Music. The Show. world tour this September.

As part of the tour announcement, the pair will perform with the choir and will be welcomed with a haka and gifts.

Settle, from Hawaii and of Rangitāne and Ngāti Kahungunu descent, will be making a special appearance in the New Zealand tour, performing the Golden Globe award-winning song This Is Me.

She became the first Māori woman to sing at the Oscars last year performing the waiata described by The New York Times as commanding and a perfect summation of, “what became the themes of the night – diversity, empowerment, [and] inclusion.”

Keala Settle. Source: SKIP

The song is also popular in Te Ao Māori after its tune has been used to perform waiata by haka groups, including multiple groups at the national Te Matatini competition over the weekend.

President and CEO of production company Teg Dainty, Paul Dainty, says he’s thrilled that Jackman is bringing his world tour and new to New Zealand.

“Fans can expect to hear some of his greatest successes from stage and screen, including songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and other Broadway shows.”

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, including his role as metal claw-wielding Wolverine in X-Men.

The tour will include two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on September 6 and 7.