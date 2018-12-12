How's about housing our homeless?

Concerns have been raised around drugs, the housing crisis, lack of mental health services and economic support in a new Salvation Army 'State of our Communities' report released today.

Salvation Army Policy Analyst Ronji Tanielu says, “Of course it's a call to government to do better but also it's a call to local communities to continue to rise up and address some of the issues happening in their communities.”

Manurewa Marae member Rangi Mclean says, “The current state for homeless hasn’t changed. However we are waiting for additional funding.”

This week six rooms will be made available in one transitional house for the homeless, provided by Manurewa Marae. Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the government is doing all they can to help support local services.

Sepuloni says, “I'm a real big supporter of making sure that our staff go out to where need is rather than sitting back in the office and expecting people to come to us.”

The annual report from the Salvation Army consists of six communities from around the country, Kaitaia, Whangarei, Manurewa, New Plymouth, Hornby and Timaru and outlines improvements they would like to see heading into the new year.