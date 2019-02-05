Housing minister opens 11 new homes in Whangārei

Eleven new state homes designed to cater for elderly residents have been officially opened today in Whangārei.

The one-bedroom homes are located just 500 meters from the Whangarei Hospital on Maunu Road in Woodhill.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford says, “There is a real demand for one-bedroom properties and accessible homes for people with limited mobility. These warm, dry homes tick every box.”

Twyford says the homes are a part of the Housing NZ Regional Housing Programme.

“The Regional Housing Programme aims to provide more public housing by making the most efficient use of state-owned land. That means replacing existing state houses with more new homes for people and families in need. Housing NZ is also buying new homes in areas close to key services and where people want to live.”

He says finding affordable housing is a struggle in all parts of the country with so many people still on the waiting list for Housing NZ homes.

“In Whangārei, demand for housing has been on the rise for a number of years, about 200 families or individuals are currently on the official state housing waiting list.

“I look forward to opening more new state housing around the country this year as we move towards our target of 6,400 more public housing places over the next four years.”