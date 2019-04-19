Horowhenua strongman aims for national title

Twelve of the country's top regional strongman are vying for a national championship strongman title at the Royal Easter Show in Auckland. Amongst the competitors is rookie, Eruera Wirihana (Waikato, Ngāti Porou), who is out to make his mark on the competition.

Wirihana currently holds the title for Horowhenua's strongest man but he's focused on winning a national title.

“I broke the harness on the first run but the second run I told myself I wanted to finish. The end result- I finished it. Thirty-six. I finished it, so it’s not too bad,“ he says.

The competition is part of a free family showcase at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane.

Wirihana's twin sister Shayna also currently holds the title as New Zealand's strongwoman champion.

She says, “With being twins we just have a really strong bond and just sharing the same passion for the same sport as well and getting behind each other. You can't ask for anything else.”

Defending champion Stan Cocker says Wirihana is definitely someone to look out for, “Eru, man for someone young I think he'll be the dark horse. I reckon he'll podium at this competition.”

Wirihana is grateful for the experience.

“It’s good to go up against fullas who are nationally good. I've heard of them and they've heard of me also, it’s been awesome.”

Tomorrow is the last day of the competition and the national strongman champion will be announced at 8pm.