Topic: Investigation

Homicide investigation of Matakana Island man continues

By Mānia Clarke
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Police continue to investigate the homicide of a 22-year-old Matakana Island man who died on New Year's Day. 

Tauranga police are seeking witnesses who were present at a temporary camping ground on Matakana Point Road on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The investigation was upgraded to homicide, following a post-mortem conducted yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the death shortly after 2pm on New Year's Day.

Te Kāea understands the deceased was returned to Opureora Marae this morning, where he is lying in state.

A funeral service will be held this Saturday at 10am, then he will be laid to rest at the marae urupā.

Police will release the victim's name once all family members have been advised.

