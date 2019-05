Police have launched a homicide investigation following a death in Ōtāhuhu this morning.

Police were called to Brady Road before 5am and found a man who was critically injured.

Emergency services provided medical attention, however, he died at the scene.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation.

Police say people can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.