Home invasion leaves 92-year-old hopitalised

Northland police are seeking information following a home invasion incident that occurred in Kawakawa last night.

Two offenders are believed to have entered a home of an elderly widow, who lives alone, and assaulted her on her rural property.

In a Facebook post, police say two female offenders approached the front door of the address asking for fuel before the 92-year-old victim was attacked in her home, with the offenders then searching the address and taking property.

The vehicle they were in has been described as fawn/tan in colour and an older hatchback/liftback-style with damage to the front guards.

Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson says the elderly victim is recovering in hospital from her injuries and is understandably extremely shaken.

“This is an absolutely appalling incident and we know the local community in Kawakawa will be shocked and angered at how a vulnerable member of the community has been targeted.

“Police are determined to finding those responsible for this shocking event and we are appealing for any information from the public that may help our investigation.”

Anyone who has information about this incident or has seen any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson on 021 191 6007.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.