Hikurangi's kapa haka legacy continues

Aspiring to preserve the waiata, traditions and legacy of their kapa, Hikurangi is one of the longest-standing kapa in the country, having been established in 1934.

As the second group to take the stage in the Te Ihu section this morning, Hikurangi was led by their manukura, Marcia Pohatu-Brown and Kaimoni Soutar.

The kapa is affiliated to Hiruharama, Te Aowera, Rongohaere, Penu, Whareponga, Kariaka, Uepohatu and all the surrounding marae of Ngāti Porou.

Hikurangi's signature royal purple colour pays tribute to the colour of the ribbon on the Victoria Cross awarded to Lt Te Moana-nui-a-kiwa Ngarimu, and the C Company of the 28 Māori Battalion during World War II.

They say the porourangi poutama is proudly displayed as the central pattern, the black is the traditional colour of all Hikurangi teams and the white signifies the snow of Te Rangitawaea on their maunga, Hikurangi.

The two peaks of Hikurangi, Te Tipi-o-Taikehu and Te Tone-o-Hauku, are represented on the piupiu.

This classic waiata, which they have performed as a poi, was written by one of the great Māori composers- Tuini Ngawai of Ngati Porou, founder of Te Hokowhitu-a-Tu kapa haka.

It pays tribute to the rural and agricultural history in Ngāti Porou and in particular, life in a shearing gang and the personalities that are a part of the woolshed.

They say they have also chosen this particular item as a tribute to Tuini’s mokopuna, Kohi Coleman, a stalwart of Te Hokowhitu-a-Tu kapa haka who passed away last year.