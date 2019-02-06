Hikoi led by Man-Up movement at Waitangi

Hundreds of people have taken part in a hikoi from Te Tii Marae to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds as a part of the Man-Up movement.

Joining the hīkoi was Destiny Church Leader Brian Tamaki who has been invited to speak at Te Tii Marae this morning.

During his speech, Tamaki is expected to talk about his plans for Man-Up after recently presenting a petition to Parliament, urging the Government to allow the Man-Up church programme to work within prisons.

The initiative focuses on tackling family violence, depression, obesity, addiction, and suicide.

Man-Up members who took part in the hikoi this morning told Te Kāea they were there 'to build families".

"The way we see that is by helping parents, fathers, and mothers, strengthening them so that we can strengthen our home our hapu and our iwi," one member said.

"We're celebrating a great occasion."

Te Kāea understands Tamaki will be meeting with the ministers following his speech today.

Man-Up lead a karakia at the Treaty Grounds today - Photo / File