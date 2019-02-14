Help needed to find missing kaumātua

Police are searching for 77-year-old John Mohi, of Maketu, who has been missing since Monday.

So far Police have focused their search on the Maketu area.

But, Police say they are concerned that Mr Mohi, also known as Johnny Moses, may have travelled outside the area.

He is approximately 6ft (182cm) in height, with a very slight build.

Mr Mohi was last seen wearing a dark business-style button-down shirt with a blue and white check pattern on it.

He was also wearing a pair of black or grey long pants and jandals when he was last seen on Wilson Road in the Maketu area.

Police ask that If anyone sees Mr Mohi, or someone fitting this description, they contact Tauranga Police as soon as possible on (07) 577 4300.