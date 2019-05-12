Hekenukumai returns to Pukepoto

Decorated Māori celestial navigator, Sir Hekenukumaingāiwi Pūhipi, KNZM, MBE (Te Uri o Hina, Te Rarawa) has been welcomed on to his marae, Te Uri o Hina in Pukepoto.

Discussions are now underway to finalise the funeral proceedings as the first mourners arrive to mourn the leader.

A number of primarily Northland spokesmen paid tribute to Busby today. The orators of the marae say it's right, given the magnitude of the man.

Te Ao understands that delegations from Hawaii and other Pacific nations are scheduled to meet in Auckland tonight and will arrive tomorrow morning. One former student says his teachings will forever shape the thoughts of all of those he shaped.

The orators' bench also says plans have been made for his burial on Wednesday at 11am at Rangihoukaha, in Pukepoto.