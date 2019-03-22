He Iwi Kotahi - Te Ao Special Broadcast for Chch

A dark cloud lingers over the country, deep sadness and grief is being felt across Aotearoa.

Thousands have gathered at Christchurch's Hagley Park for a call to prayer and two minutes of silence following last week's terrorist attack where 50 people were killed.

Thousands gather for call to prayer at Christchurch's Hagley Park - Photo / File

Hundreds of New Zealanders turned out in support at mosques nationwide, including those who formed a human chain outside Welligton's Kilbirnie mosque to protect those praying inside and also commemorate those lost in the Christchurch mosques attack.

Complete strangers linking arms to form a human chain to protect those praying inside the Kilbirnie mosque - Photo / File

Vigils will continue to be held around the country later today, over the weekend and into next week. Today, Mauao Wharekura welcomed its community of Tauranga to share karakia with them for Christchurch.

Supporters turn out at Tauranga mosque one week on - Photo / File

For support with grief, anxiety, distress or mental wellbeing, you can call or text 1737 - free, anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - to talk it through with a trained counsellor.