Harawira recalls Mandela at Eden Park exhibition

To his own people he was fondly called by his clan name, Madiba, but around the world he was known as Nelson Mandela, the leader who spent 27 years in prison for his convictions and eventually helped South Africa to overcome the apartheid regime.

Today, his life and work has been captured in a multi-million dollar exhibition which includes images, film, sound recordings and artwork.

The exhibition also includes Mandela's writings from prison and even the pen that signed away the apartheid regime.

The great leader's kaupapa resonates with Hone Harawira, who joined iwi, dignitaries and the community at the exhibition.

Te Ao Māori News reporter D'Angelo Martin caught up with Harawira and asked him about his views on the great leader.

Aotearoa and apartheid:



New Zealand protests against apartheid found a focus on the two nations' shared rugby tradition and the Springbok team.

The New Zealand Rugby Football Union did not to select Māori for tours to South Africa until 1970 in light of the segregation practiced by the South African regime.

While many New Zealanders were of the view that 'sport and politics should not mix' and welcomed the Springboks on tour, many others actively protested rugby games between the nations in solidarity with black South Africans.

Eden Park was the sight of one such protest in September 1981 protest which saw chaos after protesters clashed with rugby fans and a man in a plane flour-bombed the stadium.

Mandela was eventually released from prison in 1990 and became president of South Africa in 1994.

The civil rights leader passed away in 2013.