Hāpai Te Hauora launch SUDI prevention resources

Hāpai Te Hauora National Coordination for SUDI (Sudden unexplained death in infancy) Prevention services are launching SUDI Prevention video resources for health sector workers to raise awareness around the inequities experienced by Māori whānau.

National SUDI Prevention Service Manager. Fay Selby-Law, says she believes this is a system that is culturally safe for Māori families as well as enhances their mana.

"Ultimately, our priority is ensuring the health sector provides the best quality of care to whānau Māori.”

Hāpai Te Hauora has worked closely with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa to develop an online programme to provide information for those working in the health sector on SUDI prevention. The resources outline the two risk factors that contribute to SUDI deaths which are smoking during pregnancy and bed sharing.

Selah Hart, Chief Operations Manager of Hāpai Te Hauora says they are committed to decreasing the SUDI rate by providing prevention services and programmes to address inequities where Māori babies are five to six times more impacted by SUDI than non-Māori.

“Through ensuring that whānau Māori has equal access to services, resources and are provided quality care we believe we will see better health outcomes for whānau Māori, which will reduce the SUDI national rate considerably in Aotearoa."

The videos are examples of how the sector can better engage with whānau and realise the strength and potential of taonga like wahakura and wānanga hapū which are Māori-derived solutions.

There will be seven modules launched today which will showcase the insights and knowledge of SUDI prevention and whānau ora.

