Great turnout to mass workout at Eden Park

From the Cake Tin to Eden Park in Auckland now, where more than 1700 people attended the Brown Buttabean's Bootcamp at Eden Park this morning to workout, and in the process set a record for the most people doing frog squats.

Over 1000 people flocked to Eden Park for a workout.

Dave "Brown Butterbean" Letele put the call out for a massive bootcamp where people could workout together. The turnout, that set a record for the number of people doing frog squats blew the Tainui man away.

Letele says, "It was such a show of support, 17,000 plus people turn up here and, yeah overwhelming, just amazing."

From babies, to adults, families got a chance to work out at Eden Park. Letele says it's about getting around family and creating an amazing culture.

For the past four years, Letele and his BBM team have helped Auckland communities get healthier. Willie Jackson says it is time those communities return the favour.

Minister Willie Jackson says, "He is the right man for the community. To me, my friends like John Tamihere, and those at MUMA as well support his kaupapa."

In a couple of years' time it the stadium could host the next Te Matatini.

With Te Matatini moving to Auckland in 2021, Letele thinks Eden Park will be a great place for the two events to come together, he was right.