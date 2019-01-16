Grave concerns for missing 27-year-old mother of three

Kaitaia Police are concerned for the safety and welfare of 27-year-old mother of three, Hinepukohurangi Papuni, also known as Hine.

In a Facebook post on the Northland Police page, it states that Papuni was last seen at about 12am this morning in bed at her Pukepoto Road address in Kaitaia.

When she was checked on again at 3am, she was no longer there.

Police say she was last seen wearing bright blue pyjamas (t-shirt & short style) and no shoes.

Senior Sergeant Russell Richards says police were alerted to her disappearance at around 4am this morning after being flagged down by the partner of the missing woman who was searching in the area directly behind the Kaitaia College school grounds.

Whangārei Police and the Northland Police Search and Rescue Unit are currently travelling to Kaitaia to assist in the search.

Police and whānau have grave fears for Papuni's safety and are urging anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to contact the Kaitaia police on 09 408 6500 or call 111.