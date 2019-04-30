Grandmother speaks following horrific Atiamuri crash

Grandmother addresses media over tragic loss of whānau members - Photo / File.

The grandmother of the five children who were killed alongside their parents in a horrific crash on Sunday spoke on behalf of the Karauria-Luke-Poutawa whānau today.

"No words can fully describe the agony, the anguish that the whānau are experiencing at this time," says grandmother Sherilyn Poutawa.

She says that "the whānau were on their way home, not far from [Waikato Hospital].

"I am the grandmother of the children, the mother of my eldest son. I was waiting at home with another grandson."

Poutawa confirmed that the sole survivor of the crash, the nine-year-old boy, has had surgery and is recovering "quite well".

She also says that the two surviving sons have a close-knit whānau waiting for them to return home to in Hawke's Bay in due course.

On behalf of the Luke-Karauria-Poutawa whānau, she thanked their wider whānau, their friends, work colleagues, school teachers and neighbours for their condolences, aroha, prayers and awhi.

Poutawa has asked for privacy and respect and for people to continue to pray for the Karauria-Luke-Poutawa whānau as they continue to grieve.

Police confirmed yesterday that the crash involving an SUV and a van happened near Ohakuri Road, Atiamuri at 10.30am on Sunday.

Police said the driver of the SUV- the sole occupant of that vehicle- and the driver and six passengers in the van were killed.

