Grammy award winner Lorde to perform at Christchurch benefit concert

Lorde is the latest addition to the star-studded line-up that will perform at the Christchurch benefit concert for the people that were affected in the terrorist attacks this month. The benefit is called You Are Us (Aroha Nui).

Two shows were announced, with one to be held in Christchurch and one to be held in Auckland. However only the Christchurch concert goers will be able to watch Lorde in person as she will only make a guest appearance at the Christchurch event. It has also been confirmed that New Zealand band The Exponents will also make a guest appearance at the Christchurch show.

Many singers and bands, including many Māori artists, will perform at the concerts, which will be MC'd by Māori mental health advocate and 2019 New Zealander of the Year Mike King.

The line-up is full of well-known musicians, including Fat Freddy’s Drop, Six60, Hollie Smith, Seth Haapu, Stan Walker, Anika Moa, Bic Runga, Dave Dobbyn, and Shihad.

The Auckland show will be the first to be held out of the two events at Spark Arena on the 13th of April. Four days later the Christchurch event will be held on the following Wednesday at the Christchurch Stadium.

All proceeds from both concerts will go to the One City fund.

Tickets for the Auckland show are on sale now and can be accessed here , Christchurch tickets will be made available tomorrow at 4 pm, accessed here.

Ticket prices for Adults are $79.00, and children (12 years old and under) are $39.00.