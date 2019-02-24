Govt sets minimum requirements for housing standards

The new healthy homes standards announced today set minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture and drainage in residential rental properties.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford says the standards reflect feedback from a wide range of public health experts and stakeholders including landlords, tenants and building experts.

It's estimated around 200,000 families living in rental homes do not have a ceiling or underfloor insulation and 6000 children are admitted each year for housing-sensitive hospitalisations.