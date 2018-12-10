Govt invests $15 mil to redevelop Mana College

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a $15 million investment to redevelop Mana College in Porirua.

Hipkins says the college has had leaky buildings and rundown classrooms for too long.

"The College will get a new library and administration block as well as several new classrooms. Plans include replacing the hall roof, demolishing up to 21 classrooms and rebuilding 17 larger flexible spaces."

He says more investment is needed due to the growing school roll which is expected to continue as more housing developments are completed in the area.

"The redevelopment of Mana College is just one part of this Government's ambitious regeneration project in Porirua.”

"It's also an example of the Government's commitment to ensuring schools have enough classrooms that are modern and fit-for-purpose to support students to succeed,” says Hipkins.

The redevelopment is expected to get underway in the new year.