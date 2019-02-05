Government gold to pave the streets of Kaipara

The government is investing $20.39mil in the Kaipara district, the bulk of which will go towards roading, with funds also set aside for wharves and food production.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced the Provincial Growth Fund is investing the funds in Kaipara District at Te Uri o Hau ancestral marae, Otamatea on Sunday.

“This funding is the most significant forward step for Kaipara district in decades. $27mil in grants for fixing our roads, for wharves and for food production will boost the big things that matter most to Kaipara people. In combination, they’re a kick-start for our local economy. Kaipara’s going from zero to hero with this,” says Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith.

The three projects based in the Kaipara are:

• Kaipara Roads, $14.46 million. An application has been made by the council to enable upgrades of key roads, catch-ups on safety improvements, road surfaces and bridges, helping to connect businesses and marae in Kaipara. With an additional $6.84mil from the National Land Transport Fund, the total government investment in Kaipara roads is $21.3 million.

• Kaipara Moana (Wharves analysis and implementation), $4.95m. Exploring connections of businesses and communities, helping to connect Kaipara to Auckland with possible tourism benefits

• Kaipara Kai, $0.98m. This project involves exploration of crop, stock and aqua culture opportunities, utilising natural assets as the 'Food Bowl of the North'.

Smith says the three projects will be a real kick start for Kaipara, “Roads connect everybody to everyone else, their products to markets, communities to communities and services. The three projects help build a solid foundation for Kaipara District.

The three parts of the Kaipara Kickstart fit together – new crops and foods being produced and transported on better local roads or by wharves for access to markets.

"Visitors arriving by sea and travelling safely to Tupuna Marae for hui or to beautiful farms for food tourism experiences, linked with a place that’s synonymous with good, clean food. Local people proud of doing what they do best."