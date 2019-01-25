Gondola proposed for one of Auckland's most sacred mountains

A proposal to put a gondola on one of Auckland's sacred maunga is a hot topic amongst Auckland residents. Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki chair James Brown says opportunities for tourism and cultural education are just around the corner.

What if you could take a ride to the top of Rangitoto? It's a proposal laid out by Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki and it has people excited.

One resident Te Kāea spoke to said "congratulations" to Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki on the business idea.

Another was concerned about the environmental effects- overall, many were interested in the idea and the potential of expanding tourism on the island.

More tourism ventures may be on the cards over the next few years.

