A gifted historian of Tainui and Kāwhia has passed

PHOTO: Meto Hopa addressing the people at the poukai early this year. It was not long after this photo was taken that Hopa passed away (Rawhitiroa Photography)

On Sunday past, well-known kaumātua of Ngāti Hikairo and Ngāti Wairere, Meto Hopa passed away at the age of 69 after a protracted illness.

Hopa was a gifted historian of Tainui and Kīngitanga history and was a big advocate for traditional Māori lore within Kāwhia.

During his life, Hopa brought back some of the sayings made famous by past kings, known as 'tongikura' or 'quotes of a monarch'.

Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa says Hopa is a huge cultural loss for Tainui.

He recalls Hopa being "raised as a young child by the old people, he held a wealth of knowledge from reading Māori Land court documents about Kāwhia first and foremost, but the beginnings of the Kīngitanga and Ngāti Wairere histories too.

"He's left a big gap to fill in among Waikato but even bigger across Tainui," says Papa.

Hopa was famous across Tainui marae for uttering this quote from the time of King Pōtatau: 'Ki te peka koutou i te kōhua o taku paipa ko te ngau o ōku niho ki a au anō- If you all leave the bowl of my pipe, I'll be biting down upon myself.'

Such sayings would roll off Hopa's tongue.

Papa says, "Meto was never selfish with his knowledge and was always teaching others. He was able to tell you about what the tongikura meant, and in what spirit it was to be said.

"His biggest legacy was talking, talking about his tūpuna and elders before him. He's left Ngāti Hikairo and their future generations to succeed moving forward.

"He was not very old but he was able to marry the old world to today," says Papa.

Hopa died at the age of 69 and is survived by his window Roimata Pikia and their three children Kiri, Jeremy, Missy along with many grandchildren.

He'll be buried on Thursday at Waipapa Marae, Kāwhia