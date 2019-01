American rapper Cardi B has embraced the Māori culture during a pōwhiri welcoming her to Aotearoa to perform at Bay Dreams.

Cardi B couldn’t stop smiling while watching the group kaiHaka perform a wero, karanga, waiata and haka at the Auckland airport last night.

After the powhiri, she received taonga from Māori designers including a tāniko necklace from Rotorua weaver Ataraiti Waretini and a purerehua, wind instrument, from Troy Hart-Webb.

Photos from the pōwhiri are below, captured by kaiHaka.