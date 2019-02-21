Gallery - Best photos day one Te Matatini

The team at Te Kāea have chosen the best of many photos taken on day one of Te Matatini 2019.

A total of 16 kapa took to the stage on Thursday to kick off the competition.

The festival theme ‘Te Matatini ki te Ao’ is the ‘name’ of the 2019 festival. The theme is an embodiment of the aspirations and dreams of the festival hosts Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Te Atiawa me ngā iwi o Taranaki whānui.

The iwi of the region – whose responsibility it is to manaaki visitors to the festival – envisage a festival brand that will exemplify the cultural vibrancy of Wellington; the phenomena that make up the geography and natural elements of the area; and the rich heritage and kōrero of mana whenua.