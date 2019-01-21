Topic: Te Reo Māori

A fresh outlook with Shane Taurima

By Te Kāea
  • Auckland

Acting CEO of Māori Television Shane Taurima has today announced a new framework which lays out the outcomes the broadcaster wants to achieve over the next three years. 

Taurima gives Te Kāea an in-depth look into the new framework and discusses the benefits for audiences and Māori Television as a whole.   

The framework focuses on inspiring the revitalisaion of te reo and tikanga Māori and comprises four main outcomes;

Mana Tuakiri

Kia tokomaha ake ngā tāngata e uara ana ki te reo me ngā tikanga Māori hei wāhanga o tō tātau tuakiri-ā-motu

More people value te reo me ngā tikanga Māori as part of our national identity

Mana Rangatahi

Kia tokomaha ake te hunga rangatahi e hiamo ana ki te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori 

More young people are excited about te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori 

Mana Reo 

More people are engaged with high quality reo Māori and Māori content 

Kia tokomaha ake ngā tāngata e toro ana i ngā kaupapa Māori me ngā kaupapa e kounga nei te reo Māori 

Mana Māori

Māori Television inspires the revitalisaion of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori 

Kia whakaawetia te whakaoranga o te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori e tā mātau whakahaere

Taurima says action is already underway to achieve these outcomes. 

Related stories: Te Reo Māori

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community