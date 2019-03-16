Topic: Rugby League

Free tickets to Warriors opening match against Bulldogs

By Rahia Timutimu
  • Auckland

The Warriors have recently announced that the remainder of the tickets for tonight’s NRL match between the Bulldogs will be free tonight to the public from 12pm today.

This will be the Warriors first match of the season and Warriors chief executive Cameron George has said that there will be more security at the home match at Mt Smart stadium. 

It is unsure just how many tickets are left but the allocated tickets will be restricted to manage the crowd. Mt Smart can hold 30,000 spectators.

Ticketmaster have waived ticketing fees today..

The NZ based team will wear black armbands to remember the victims of Friday’s attack, like last night’s Hurricanes and Chiefs match there will also be a minute’s silence before the match commencement.

The Warriors first match of the NRL season will start at 5pm this afternoon.

