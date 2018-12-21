Free public transport in Auckland to avoid drink driving

Auckland buses and trains are providing free transport from 4pm today as police warn of increased drink-driving on the Friday before Christmas.

The free services will ensure people get home safely from work and includes night buses.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, “Spirits are high on the last Friday before Christmas and it’s easy to get carried away. I’m encouraging all Aucklanders to keep their car keys in their pockets and jump on a bus or a train to get home.

“Christmas is a special time of year. We want to do our part to ensure people can have fun and get home safe so they can spend the festive season with their family and friends.”

Drivers are also being urged to take extra care on this road this summer holiday with the official road toll period starting at 4pm today. It will end on Thursday, January 3 2019.