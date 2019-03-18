The Stroke Foundation’s Big Blood Pressure Van will be hitting the road to provide free blood pressure checks to all New Zealanders.

Stroke Foundation CEO Mark Vivian says regular health checks are important because there are no symptoms or warning signs when it comes to high blood pressure.

“High blood pressure is the number one cause of strokes.”

Vivian says these checks have saved many lives by ensuring those who are diagnosed with high blood pressure get the right help they need.

“It’s easy, painless and only takes a minute – but it could save you from a lifetime of disability,” says Vivian, “So arm yourself against stroke – get a free blood pressure check.”

The van will be at Tauranga Hospital Next Wednesday 27 March and will hold free blood pressure checks for Tauranga residents between 2 – 4.30pm.