Topic: Crime

Four men stabbed in Timaru gang fight

By Jessica Tyson
  • South Island

Four men have been stabbed in a gang fight in Timaru this morning.

Police received calls at 2.30am today reporting a number of gang members fighting in the Dunkirk Street area.

“Three males were stabbed, and were taken to hospital - one in a serious condition, and two in a moderate condition. Two have since been discharged," police said in a statement.

Another man who also received a stab wound, arrived at the hospital shortly afterward and is undergoing surgery.

Police say the men involved are known to each other and a scene examination is being undertaken in the area.

“We'd like to speak with anyone who saw or heard anything in this area in the early hours of this morning who hasn't yet spoken to police.”

