Five die after crash in Taupō District

Police and emergency services respond to the scene (Source: Te Ao Māori News)

Five people have died following a single-vehicle crash in the Taupō District on Monday morning.

Police were called to the crash on Tirohanga Road near Okama Road just before 7:40am.

Police say one person was transported to Waikato Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

"The road will be closed for some hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area," police said in a statement.

"Motorists are asked to avoid Tirohanga Road while a scene examination is carried out."

More to come.