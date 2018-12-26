Fire at iconic West Auckland supermarket

Photo Source: Henderson Volunteer Fire Brigade NZ Facebook.

A supermarket in Henderson, near Hoani Waititi Marae, has gone up in flames this morning and members of the community are sending words of support to the owners.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says eight fire trucks were called to Nola’s Orchard after 7am this morning.

The blaze took one hour to contain and there were no injuries caused by the fire.

Members of the public have taken to Facebook to share their support to the owners.

Elly Betrina Mathieson wrote, “I use to stop there with mum 45 years ago and get fruit on our way home. Hope they get back on their feet quickly.”

The store has been described as an “icon” for the area and is located 300m up the road from the marae.

“Hope this whanau is ka pai this place is an icon for this area,” Facebook user Ihipera Hohua wrote.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause but it is not deemed as suspicious, says the fire spokesperson.

“They’ll be there for most of the afternoon making sure there are no hot spots."