Finding a solution for dammed eels

Tuna are known to be the biggest native fish and were a source of food for Māori before European settlement. However, today more and more eels are perishing and Erin Hampson-Tindale says it’s due to hydropower plant dams.

"Mercury have a system where they are transferring the elver [baby eels] upstream and it is promoted as being for the betterment of the species when actually it’s a one-way street," he says.

Hampson-Tindale believes there’s an opportunity to not just help the tuna but also to try to correct a wrong.

"We need to install some assistance for the tuna to come downstream, there is none and there are eight-odd dams in the Waikato River alone."

The chair of the Eel Enhancement Company, Mike Holmes, says they’re the ones in charge of getting the eels downstream.

"Essentially when we put eels up there...we’d catch them and bring them down."

However, in some cases it's easier said than done.

Holmes says, "It's everybody's problem, really, I mean everybody benefits from electricity and there's a downside to generating electricity no matter how you about doing it."

Hampson-Tindale says there is a way forward..

"I do see a vision where everyone could actually possibly win, all these hydro lakes, as long as it's done in a manner that’s not too detrimental to other native species."

Hampson-Tindale is working closely with the Waikato Regional Council and is in discussions with Mercury regarding the matter.