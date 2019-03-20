Father and son, first mosque shooting victims laid to rest

Father and son Khaled and Hamza Mustafa have been buried this afternoon in Christchurch, surrounded by more than 200 mourners including whānau and members of the Muslim faith.

The tūpāpaku of 44-year-old Syrian father Khaled Mustafa and his 15-year-old son Hamza were brought onto Memorial Park Cemetry in Linwood.

They were received by whānau and members of the Muslim community of Christchurch shortly before 12.30pm.

Mourners included men, women and children who were encouraged to allow the whānau space to grieve.

The tūpāpaku, wrapped in white cloth, were carried above the heads of the mourners as they were taken to the gravesite.

The father and son were the first victims of Friday's mosque shootings to be laid to rest, with more tangi to follow in coming days.

The two were killed at the Deans Ave mosque, where younger son Zaid, 13, was shot and injured.

This morning police also released the names of five identified victims who were killed.

They included Hati Mohemmed Daoud Nabi, Mohsen Mohammed Al Harbi, Kamel Moh’d Kamal Kamel Darwish, Junaid Ismail and three-year-old, Mucaad Ibrahim.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts go out to the family and friends of all the victims as they come to terms with the tragic loss of their loved ones," police say.

Further names of victims will be released as formal identifications are confirmed and all necessary notifications have been made, police say.