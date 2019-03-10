Fatal shooting in Māngere

A homicide investigation is underway in Counties-Manukau district following the fatal shooting of a man in Māngere overnight.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua says Police and ambulance were called to the location on Vine Street just before 1am.

He says while the exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it appears the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

A large area around the Vine Street shops has been cordoned off by the Police as part of the scene examination.

They advise the public to avoid the area where possible.

Detective Inspector Vaaelua says, "We are trying to piece together the circumstances of what unfolded, which has ultimately led to the death of this man."

Police are appealing to anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.