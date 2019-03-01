A truck and car have collided on State Highway 1 in an area called The Three Sisters at approximately 1:30am this morning.

Police say they responded to a fatal crash on Desert Road, with emergency services sent to the scene.

They have confirmed that the driver of the car had died at the scene, while the truck driver was not injured.

Police are still at the scene and say the road will be closed while a heavy haulage crane removes the truck from the road.

The road closure could take up to four hours.

Diversions are in place: