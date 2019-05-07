Fatal crash in Kaiwaka, Kaipara District

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash close to the intersection of SH1 and Settlement Road in Kaiwaka, Kaipara District, at around 6am this morning.

Police were called to the crash and say initial indications show the truck hit another stationary truck before going down a steep bank.

The driver, who was the sole occupant ot that vehicle, died at the scene.

Police say no-one else was injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and Police have begun an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Part of SH1 in Kaiwaka will be down to one lane for some time, delays are to be expected.